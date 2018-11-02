Vans' NASA collection is built for sneakerheads and space nerds

Vans is continuing its run of iconic collections with the release of a NASA "Space Voyager" line that spans sneakers, clothing, and accessories. Inspired by the textures and features of the space agency's original gear, the items include two variations of Vans' popular Sk8-Hi shoes with detachable velcro patches emblazoned with the Voyager 1 and 2 and Apollo 11 logos respectively.
Though the variety of kicks on offer isn't as expansive as the Vans x Nintendo team-up, you can also choose from Old Skools and Slip-Ons. Beyond sneakers, there's NASA hoodies, backpacks, and jackets bearing either the original NASA insignia (aka the "meatball" logo) and the "worm" logo -- consisting of the word "NASA" in that instantly recognizable type style -- which dates back to 1975.
A smaller batch of kicks and clothing for kids is also available. All items are available online and in selected stores, with prices for the collection ranging from $22 to $139.50.