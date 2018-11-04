Facebook reorganizes Oculus to further its long-term VR goals

TC noted that the reorg could be better for "moonshot" efforts, such as Oculus' vision of ultra-thin headsets. There's also little doubt that this reduces duplication. Rather than have PC- and stand-alone teams tackle issues solely for their own products, they could address challenges that are common to everyone. Clever ideas might also be more likely to spread between teams.

This is also consistent with Facebook's broader strategy of bringing its various satellite divisions in line with its main strategy. Now, Oculus might center more of its attention on Facebook's larger goals for AR and VR.