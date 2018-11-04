Motorola One launches in the US on November 11th for $399

The Android One program was originally created to release entry-level devices in developing markets. Eventually, it turned into Google's mobile initiative for a series of smartphones running the company's stock mobile OS -- as such, they receive the latest Android updates more quickly than others.

The Motorola One has a 5.9-inch HD screen, a 13-megapixel dual smart camera system and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It's powered by the two-year-old Snapdragon 625 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, has Google Lens and comes equipped with a 3000 mAh battery. The device was one of the two Android One phones with an iPhone X-like notch the company introduced in August -- the other phone is the slightly more robust Motorola One Power. Unfortunately, a Motorola spokesperson told us that the company has no confirmed plans to release the One Power in North America at the moment.