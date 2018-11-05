Chrome will block all ads on consistently deceptive websites

You'll have the option to disable the site filtering in Chrome's settings, Google said.

This probably won't raise too many objections, since the sites that use these tricks often rely primarily or exclusively on them. Google noted that phishing and scam sites sometimes use these methods to swipe your data. All the same, it's significant that the company is blocking all ads based on the nature of a given site, not just the individual offending ads. That might not make honest advertisers happy, but Google is clearly betting that sites will change their practices before that becomes a significant issue.