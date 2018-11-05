Instagram might be exploring collaborative School Stories

When Facebook launched, the social network was limited to students, and now the company appears to be testing a new Instagram feature that brings to mind those early days. TechCrunch reports that Instagram might be considering collaborative School Stories, which could be viewed and contributed to only by students of that school. Tipster Jane Manchun Wong spotted code suggesting as much, as well as code saying, "School stories are manually reviewed to make sure the community is safe," which would be important if Instagram does choose to move forward with such a youth-exclusive space.