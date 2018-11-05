Instagram might be exploring collaborative School Stories

When Facebook launched, the social network was limited to students, and now the company appears to be testing a new Instagram feature that brings to mind those early days. TechCrunch reports that Instagram might be considering collaborative School Stories, which could be viewed and contributed to only by students of that school. Tipster Jane Manchun Wong spotted code suggesting as much, as well as code saying, "School stories are manually reviewed to make sure the community is safe," which would be important if Instagram does choose to move forward with such a youth-exclusive space.
School Stories are manually reviewed:— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 5, 2018
"Only people in the <specific> community can see this. School stories are manually reviewed to make sure the community is safe." pic.twitter.com/XXITr1S1VB
While there's no guarantee Instagram will implement the feature, it would be an unsurprising follow to another recent test conducted by the company. Last month, Instagram began allowing some US university students to add school affiliations and to include school, class year and activities to their profiles.