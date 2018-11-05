Show More Results

Image credit: Netfix / David Eustace
What's on TV: 'Tetris Effect' and 'Great British Baking Show'

Also: 'Outlaw King,' 'The Incredibles 2,' and 'Room 104.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
'Outlaw King' Netfix / David Eustace

This week Netflix premieres Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine as a hero in medieval Scotland, as well as "Collection 6" of The Great British Baking Show. On PS4 and PS VR, there's Tetris Effect which puts a Tetsuya Mizuguchi spin on the classic puzzle game as well as the Road Rash-like Road Redemption, while FMV is back with The Shapeshifting Detective. Ultra HD Blu-ray fans can check out The Incredibles 2, Wreck-It Ralph and The Thing. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Superman: The Movie (4K)
  • BlacKkKlansman (4K)
  • The Incredibles 2 (4K)
  • Air Force One (4K)
  • The Thing (4K)
  • Wreck-It Ralph (4K)
  • Sherlock (S1) (4K)
  • Grip: Combat Racing (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Ark: Survival Evolved -- Extinction DLC (Xbox One, PS4)
  • The Shapeshifting Detective (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Agents vs. Villain (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Ride 3 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Noir Chronicles: City of Crime (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Chasm (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Déraciné (PS VR)
  • Road Redemption (PS4)
  • Tetris Effect (PS4)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Switch)
  • Astebreed (Switch)
  • Battlezone: Gold Edition (Switch)
  • Crashlands (Switch)
  • MechaNika (Switch, Xbox One)
  • Forgotton Anne (Switch)

Monday

  • John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Arrow, CW, 8 PM
  • The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
  • Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • Titans/Cowboys, ESPN, 8:15 PM
  • Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
  • This is Congo, Starz, 9 PM
  • Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Channel Zero, Syfy, 11 PM
  • Brake Room, Discovery, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • 2018 Election Coverage, ABC/CBS/NBC, 8 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Gifted, Fox, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
  • Lethal Weapon, Fox, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
  • Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Mayans M.C. (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • The Purge (season finale), USA, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Guest Book, TBS, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Nature, PBS, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • Stan Against Evil, IFC, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
  • Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • The Cry (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • SuperMansion, Sony Crackle, 3 AM
  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • I Love You America, Hulu, 6 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Panthers/Steelers, Fox, 8 PM
  • We Are Not Done Yet, HBO, 8 PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • How Far is Tattoo Far?, MTV, 9 PM
  • Baroness Von Sketch Show, IFC, 9 PM
  • I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Star Trek: Short Treks, CBS All Access, 9:30 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Friday

  • Outlaw King, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Little Big Awesome: Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Beat Bugs (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Patriot (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
  • Westside, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Beat (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • La Reina del Flow, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spirit: Riding Free (S7), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Super Drags (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Treehouse Detectives (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Medal of Honor (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Midnight, Texas, NBC, 9 PM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
  • Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Contender (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
  • Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
  • Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, TBS, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar, CC, 11 PM
  • Room 104 (season premiere), HBO, 11:30 PM

Saturday

  • Florida State/Notre Dame college football, NBC, 7:30 PM
  • Oklahoma/Texas Tech college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Sorority Stalker, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Shut Up and Dribble, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Liv Schreiber / Lil Wayne, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Axios, HBO, 6:30 PM
  • Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • Seduced By My Neighbor, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Cowboys/Eagles, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM
  • Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Last Ship (series finale), TNT, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Camping, HBO, 10 PM
  • The Alec Baldwin Show, ABC, 10 PM
  • Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
  • Kidding (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Sally4ever (series premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

