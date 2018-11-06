AMD launches the first 7nm GPUs, but they're not for you

The MI60 will make the promise of 7nm GPUs a reality by shipping to data centers before the end of 2018, while its more accessible MI50 counterpart should arrive no later than the first quarter of 2019.

This isn't the 7nm gaming card many people are clamoring for, but it's still a milestone for the computing industry -- you can finally find 7nm tech in a GPU outside of a mobile chip. NVIDIA's RTX graphics hardware remains built on a 12nm process. Look at this as AMD laying the groundwork for 2019, when 7nm could is more likely to find its way inside your gaming rig.