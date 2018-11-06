Verizon cuts the price of its unlimited prepaid plan

There's more flexibility, as well. You can now have up to 10 lines on your account instead of the earlier five, and you can add both tablets and mobile hotspots to your account at the same prices as it takes to add smartphone lines.

These may be tough sells if you live in an area with good coverage among multiple carriers. Metro's unlimited options start at $50, and you'll get at least a Google One subscription for your money. AT&T's unlimited prepaid tiers are currently less expensive (as little as $45), too. This at least makes Verizon's offerings more competitive, however, and it might make the most sense if Big Red has a coverage advantage in your region.