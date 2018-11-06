Xiaomi's true wireless 'AirDots' earbuds only cost $25

To further fuel the comparisons, they also come in white and tout a minimal design, and are completed with a plastic case that doubles up as a charger. Of course, we've seen similar features elsewhere, notably on Audio-Technica's ATH-CKR7TW wireless headphones and Jabra's Elite 65t. However, Xiaomi seems to have cut back on premium extras like noise-cancellation and water-resistance.

What they do pack is Bluetooth 5.0, which should make for reduced power consumption and longer battery life -- not to mention a more reliable signal that's less prone to disturbances. That should translate to better calls to boot. You can reserve the buds now in China, but there's no word on global availability.