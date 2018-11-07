8Bitdo's GBros. links your wired GameCube controller and your Switch

The adapter gives you a way to use not just your GameCube controller, but also your other wired Nintendo (NES, SNES, SFC and even Wii Classic) controllers with a Switch or a Windows PC. Just plug your wired controller into GBros., and it will connect to your device via Bluetooth. The accessory even comes with built-in home and screenshot buttons.

GBros. will set you back $20 and is now available for pre-order via Amazon. It will start shipping on December 7th, the same day Smash Ultimate drops.