Amazon's Alexa and Echo launch in Mexico

Amazon's Alexa is available in numerous countries, but there are still major expansions left to go -- case in point, Mexico. The company has launched both Alexa and its Echo range of smart speakers in the country, complete with a new voice, Mexico-oriented Spanish, local knowledge and the Alexa skills to match. Amazon Music (including both Music Unlimited and Prime Music) is arriving in the country, too, providing millions of tunes as well as locally curated playlists and stations.
The regular Echo as well as the Dot, Plus, Spot and Smart Plug are available to pre-order now ahead of a release next week. Music Unlimited is available for MXN$99 a month for individuals (MXN$990 per year if you're a Prime member), or MXN$149 (MXN$1,490 per year on Prime) for a family plan with up to six people. You can also spend MXN$39 a month if you only intend to listen on a single device.