The best laptops to give as gifts

Even at the cheaper end, laptops make for expensive gifts, and with tons of options out there, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Let us help simplify things for you. If you check out our 2018 holiday gift guide, you'll see we narrowed our shortlist to just half a dozen machines. Dell's latest XPS 13 is a terrific all-rounder if you're looking to buy someone a Windows laptop. AGigabyte's lightweight Aero 15X, meanwhile, is a solid choice for those who want to play games on the go. Our picks also include Microsoft's Surface Go, the ASUS Chromebook Flip and the updated MacBook Air, which is so new it hasn't even begun shipping yet. Whether you're buying for a gamer, a person with basic needs, or someone overdue for a new ultraportable, we think we've found someone for nearly everyone.