Gorgeous platformer 'Gris' arrives December 13th

Gris, which is the first game from developer Nomada Studio, will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac at launch. It tells the story of a young girl who has experienced personal loss, and promises "an emotional journey" in which the titular character can't die. So, you won't need to worry too much about making a mistake as you traverse the dream-like world, which holds puzzles, platforming segments and optional skill challenges for you to try. You'll gain more abilities as you progress, but you might be most interested in the remarkable art, made by Catalan artist Conrad Roset.