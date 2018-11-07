Hublot's $25,000 watch can only be purchased with Bitcoin

However, it's not entirely clear if you'll be able to buy one even if you're a Bitcoin millionaire. Hublot is only making 210 pieces as a reference to the 21 million global Bitcoin limit, and the company told Bloomberg that it has already received over 210 orders for the device. The company has teamed up with Hong Kong company OS Limited (OSL) to perform background checks on the buyers, since every application is subject to approval. OSL will also conduct anti-money-laundering checks to ensure no bad actor is using the opportunity to turn illegally-obtained cryptocurrency into a legit luxury good.

Hublot's partnership with OSL might not end even after it's done choosing 210 applications for the Meca-10 P2P. Ricardo Guadalupe, the luxury company's CEO, told Bloomberg that Hublot is planning a second cryptocurrency-exclusive series. Further, the watchmaker might give customers the option to buy any of its watches with cryptocurrencies by the end of next year.