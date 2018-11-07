Husqvarna's first electric motorcycle is the EE 5 mini dirt bike

Husqvarna may be a familiar name in the motorcycle world, but it hasn't done much to embrace electric motorcycles. It will soon, though -- it's launching its first e-motorbike in the form of the EE 5. The machine is ultimately a classic mini dirt bike with knobbed tires, durable forks and an exposed motor. The difference, of course, is the choice of powerplant -- it's using a 5kW (6.7HP) electric motor paired with a 907Wh battery. Husqvarna pitchis it as an "easy-to-use" machine that lets newcomers try offroading "with confidence."
The company hasn't said much about the finer details, but noted that the EE5 supported would support quick charging and six different ride modes. You'll have to wait a while to get one, that's for sure -- the EE 5 won't reach dealerships until summer 2019. For many, the big unknown is when Husqvarna will offer electric motorcycles meant for the street.