iHeartRadio now offers an on-demand family plan for $15 per month

Last year, iHeartRadio rolled out its on-demand streaming plan to everyone, and now it's adding a family tier. With the All Access Family Plan, six family members can get their own on-demand profiles and have access to personalized playlists, unlimited skips on customized stations, live radio, podcasts, offline listening, custom playlists and, of course, on-demand listening.
The Family Plan costs $15 per month, which is in line with similar offerings from other streaming services. Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Google Play Music all have family plans for up to six members at that same price. And while iHeartRadio might be playing a little catch-up here, the new tier is certainly a useful addition. You can find out more here.