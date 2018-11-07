Vizio is selling a Product RED TV to help fight AIDS in Africa

The manufacturer is teaming up with Product RED for a red version of the 55-inch P-Series 4K TV. At least 10 percent of the purchase price of each set will go towards Product RED's campaign to fight HIV and AIDS in Africa. It's not yet clear how much the red edition will cost, but the set typically retails for around $800. Vizio plans to launch it in time for the holiday season.

Having a red TV in your living room might be novel (and a heck of a conversation starter), but it's not the first time Product RED has teamed up with tech companies to help it combat AIDS. It has enjoyed a long partnership with Apple, for instance. Earlier this year, Apple started selling red versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to benefit the cause. Amazon has also helped the initiative, with a red version of the Echo Plus arriving last year.