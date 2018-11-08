Daimler and Bosch pick San Jose for autonomous taxi trial

Using automated Mercedes Benz S Class vehicles, the trial will see on-demand ride-hailing on offer in the San Carlos/Stevens Creek corridor between downtown and west San Jose. The city -- the third largest in California -- is on track to see a 40 percent population spurt over the next two years, so officials are keen to see how automated vehicle tech will help address growing transportation challenges. "We have to rethink urban transportation," says Dr Stephan Honle, senior vice president of automated driving at Bosch. "Automated driving will help us complete the picture of future urban traffic."