Fossil gets active with Sport smartwatch

According to Fossil, the watch will come in a 41mm and 43mm size options, with six colorways and a huge collection of interchangeable straps to choose from. Regardless of the size or look you settle on, the Sport features a touchscreen display and a battery that will get you through the day. You should get about 24 hours of battery life out of the watch with standard usage, but you can up that to three days in the new battery saver mode.

Inside the Sport is a whole heap of sensors. The watch can track your heart rate and record runs and workouts with its altimeter, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensors and GPS functionality. It also has NFC capabilities for tap-to-pay and Bluetooth connectivity to link up to any of your other devices.

The Fossil Sport will retail for $255 and will be available at retail stores around the world starting November 12th. If you're feeling impatient, you can get your hands on the watch through Fossil's website starting today.