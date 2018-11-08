Google names the winning games from its design challenge for teen girls

Google challenged teenage girls to create games of their own after seeing that only 23 percent of game developers for the Play Store identify as women. That, despite the fact that women make up 49 percent of users who play games from Google's app store. Now, the tech giant has released the creations of the five Change the Game Design Challenge's finalists on Google Play, starting with the Grand Prize Winner's masterpiece Mazu. It's a side-scroller featuring a shapeshifter and her journey through a dangerous forest. Christine, the game's creator, said she noticed a clear distinction between games made for boys and ones made for girls, so she created something everyone can enjoy. "I don't want to repeat this cycle of gender-based pandering in the future," she explained.