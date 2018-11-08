Harley-Davidson shows off its road-ready LiveWire electric bike

LiveWire comes with seven riding modes via tuning of the Showa suspension and electric drivetrain, including three you can program yourself. It'll have anti-lock brakes and a traction-control system as standard, along with an adjustable color touchscreen for navigation, music, Bluetooth connectivity and more. Like many EVs, the nearly-silent EV will have a faux tone that will change pitch and volume according to speed. The sound "represents the smooth, electric power of the LiveWire motorcycle," said Harley.

Harley-Davidson affirmed that the bike will arrive next year, and said that pricing and pre-ordering details will be revealed in January, 2019. Hopefully we'll know the range, acceleration and other key specs by then, too.