iFixit takes a peek inside the new MacBook Air

Parts like ports, the fan and speakers are also more modular than earlier designs, which is good both for iFixit's DIY crowd, and encouraging as a quick turnaround prospect even for those of us who might simply drop off a machine for a quick repair. For now though, it's all about getting a look at the parts that make up its lightweight design, as well as specs like its 49.9 Wh battery that slides in between the larger XPS 13 and smaller Surface Laptop 2.