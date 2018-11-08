Netflix’s ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ debuts December 7th

Netflix snapped up the rights to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, a film that had been in the works for some time, earlier this year, and now it has a release date and a new trailer. In the trailer, you see the familiar Jungle Book story -- a young boy is taken in and raised by jungle animals, but as he grows up, he grapples with the fact that he doesn't really belong with them or with his fellow humans. Of course this version has director (and Baloo voice actor) Andy Serkis' own spin.