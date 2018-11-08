Spotify opens up its streaming data to music publishers

The feature, which launched in beta Thursday, offers publishers daily performance stats for "the works and recordings they have identified," including how well songs are doing on playlists (an important tool for artists who are trying to gain popularity on Spotify). They can also view data for the songwriters in their stable. Spotify worked with publishers on the tool, which is designed to "offer value to all of the roles that publishers play, from A&R to administration." The company also noted that Publishing Analytics won't affect how publishing royalties are tallied or paid out.