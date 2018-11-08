Vine will revive as Byte next spring

our new looping video app is called byte. launching spring 2019 pic.twitter.com/C3FMvkcIwc — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 8, 2018

Back in May, Hofmann apologized for the delay, saying he wanted to make sure that Vine 2.0 was developed in the right way. "I'm very, very sorry for the disappointment," he said at the time, "If it's any consolation, I think it would have been even more disappointing if this service had been developed and released incorrectly, which is where we were headed. I'd like for us to get it right."

Byte now has Twitter and Instagram accounts (both @byte_app) as well as a website that presents the service as a "new looping video app by the creator of Vine." Hofmann also confirmed that Byte was what was previously teased as V2. He didn't share exactly when Byte would launch, but you can sign up for updates on the website.