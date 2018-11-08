Wirecutter's best deals: Jabra's excellent Elite 65t earbuds for $50 off

Street price: $170; deal price: $120

Down to $120 from Best Buy in the titanium black and copper black colors, this is a new low price for these truly wireless earbuds and an excellent deal. Typically priced at $170, this beats the previous best price we've seen by $10. If you prefer, Amazon is also matching this sale in the titanium black finish.

The Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds are the top pick in our guide to the best true wireless headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote. "The Jabra Elite 65t is the first pair of true wireless earbuds we actually love using. These earbuds do everything that standard Bluetooth earbuds can, with the bonus of being completely cord-free. They're comfortable in the ears, they sound great, they're fantastic for phone calls, and they're seamless to use throughout the day."

Dragan continues, "This pair uses Bluetooth 5.0, which in our experience improves both connection strength and data speed, so you shouldn't encounter the frequent dropped calls or stuttering music that has plagued much of the competition. In our tests, I could walk three walls away from my phone and not experience drops. I even left my phone downstairs and jogged up one flight to get something upstairs, and the Elite 65t didn't drop my call. Of course, pipes, water, and other factors can affect your experience, but we were very happy with the stability of the connection inside, outside, and in interference-prone areas like the gym and subway."

Street price: $50; deal price: $35

Just a few days after we saw this mouse just under $40 as part of a one-day Logitech gold box, it has dropped again, this time to $35, matching the low we've seen for it. If you like having additional buttons and the option of adjusting weight, this mouse is a nice option at this price. Amazon is matching the $35 price for the G502 if you prefer.

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best gaming mouse. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum divided our test panel. Three of the panelists loved it, and praised its comfort, button positioning, and its best-in-class scroll wheel. But two didn't. It isn't as comfortable for as many hand sizes and grips as our main pick—our small-handed palm-grip testers couldn't easily reach every button. The G502 has 11 buttons, four more than the DeathAdder, and offers adjustable weights. The sensor can track up to 12,000 DPI. But the software is a bit quirkier and the lighting is less customizable than the DeathAdder. Most of our testers found the angular G502 a bit weird-looking compared with the more subdued DeathAdder and G703."

Street price: $240; deal price: $200

While this Breville Smart oven has been a pick for a long time, it continues to have a modern yet easy to use interface as compared to many competitors out there. The street price has fallen to around $240, but this $40 discount is still a good one for this toaster oven, and while $200 is a sale price we see somewhat regularly, it's rare to see the BOV800XL cheaper.

The Breville Smart Oven BOV800XL is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best toaster oven. Michael Sullivan and Brendan Nystedt wrote, "The Breville Smart Oven BOV800XL, a 1,800-watt convection toaster with the company's Element IQ technology, is a great medium-size model that's more compact than our Cuisinart pick but bigger than the Panasonic FlashXpress. We were impressed by its ability to maintain a set temperature better than most of its competition. It doesn't toast quite as evenly as the Cuisinart, but it bakes cookies and melts cheese well. Compared with the Panasonic, the Breville has a more modern, intuitive interface."

Street price: $20; deal price: $16

If you're interested in cell phone photography but don't want to make a monetary commitment of $50 or more, this budget set of iPhone lenses is even more affordably priced than usual right now. The Amir 3-in-1 Clip-On Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit, usually $20, is down to a new low price of $16. Although it's an inexpensive item, it rarely see discounts and has been steadily priced at $20 or more since it was added to our guide.

The Amir 3-in-1 Clip-On Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit is the budget pick in our guide to the best lenses for iPhone photography. Erin Lodi wrote, "Amir's 3-in-1 Clip-On Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit is a solid choice if you're not ready to commit to a more expensive and involved lens accessory system and aren't overly concerned about image quality. The kit features a 0.36x wide-angle lens that delivers a wide field of view that was more useful than the ones included in similar lens kits, which were either ineffective, or so wide that they veered into fish-eye territory. A 25x macro and 180-degree fish-eye lens are also included. Each can be fitted over the front-facing lens or rear lens(es)."

