YouTube is available for the Nintendo Switch

After some not-so-subtle hints, it finally happened: YouTube is available for the Switch. As you'd expect, you can watch videos (including your subscriptions) on Nintendo's console whether it's docked to your TV or on the move in handheld mode. You'll have to use the Joy-Cons for most tasks (touchscreen support is limited, The Verge notes), but there is an upside to that physical control: you can use the right Joy-Con's analog stick to control 360-degree videos. You won't have to spin around just to catch every angle of an immersive clip.
The Switch isn't an ideal YouTube machine with its 6.2-inch 720p screen and 1080p output on TVs. And without staples like Netflix, you can't quite call the Switch a streaming media device -- Hulu is the only other real option in the US. Even so, this is a big step toward diversifying content on the Switch. We'd add that it's particularly helpful for younger kids, many of whom might not have a phone or tablet to watch their favorite channels.