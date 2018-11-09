Inside Xbox event will showcase updates to ‘Minecraft,’ ‘Sea of Thieves’

Microsoft is gearing up for the holiday season by making announcements about some of its biggest Xbox titles including, Crackdown 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Forza Horizon 4. Several guests will also make appearances, such as head of Xbox Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Matt Booty and Minecraft studio head Helen Chiang. Also on the docket for tonight's show is the announcement of over a dozen new games for Xbox Game Pass.

Fans can snag some in-game goodies for Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4 if they watch on the Xbox Mixer channel while logged into their Microsoft account. The broadcast can also be seen on Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.