Apple announces repair programs for iPhone X, MacBook Pro problems

And owners of older iPhones should get their battery replaced before year-end.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Gadgetry
As it tends to do, Apple has chosen a Friday evening to announce programs that will replace flawed components on a couple of its devices. First up is a display module replacement program for the iPhone X. Some owners have been reporting touch issues since the phone debuted, and according to Apple a failed part in the display could cause the following problems:

  • The display, or part of the display, does not respond or responds intermittently to touch
  • The display reacts even though it was not touched

If your touchscreen is finicky on an "eligible device" then it will be replaced for free, although there might be a charge for things like a cracked display. The replacement program covers your iPhone X for three years dating back to when it was originally purchased.

The other issue identified today focuses on SSD-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops without a touchbar sold between June 2017 and June 2018. Specific units with 128GB or 256GB SSDs have a problem that could cause data loss and failure, so Apple says it will need to update firmware on the drives. However, in this case, doing so will reformat the storage so it's key to backup your data before getting the laptop serviced. You can find out if your laptop is one of the one's affected by entering its serial number on Apple's website.

For both programs, if you've experienced similar issues already and paid for service, then you can and should contact Apple about a refund. Also, just as an FYI, if your device is an iPhone 6 through iPhone X, then Apple's apology program with discounted battery replacements will go away at the end of this year -- you might want to swap in a new cell for $29 before then if you haven't already.

