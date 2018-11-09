Apple announces repair programs for iPhone X, MacBook Pro problems

As it tends to do, Apple has chosen a Friday evening to announce programs that will replace flawed components on a couple of its devices. First up is a display module replacement program for the iPhone X. Some owners have been reporting touch issues since the phone debuted, and according to Apple a failed part in the display could cause the following problems:
- The display, or part of the display, does not respond or responds intermittently to touch
- The display reacts even though it was not touched
If your touchscreen is finicky on an "eligible device" then it will be replaced for free, although there might be a charge for things like a cracked display. The replacement program covers your iPhone X for three years dating back to when it was originally purchased.