Apple announces repair programs for iPhone X, MacBook Pro problems

The other issue identified today focuses on SSD-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops without a touchbar sold between June 2017 and June 2018. Specific units with 128GB or 256GB SSDs have a problem that could cause data loss and failure, so Apple says it will need to update firmware on the drives. However, in this case, doing so will reformat the storage so it's key to backup your data before getting the laptop serviced. You can find out if your laptop is one of the one's affected by entering its serial number on Apple's website.

For both programs, if you've experienced similar issues already and paid for service, then you can and should contact Apple about a refund. Also, just as an FYI, if your device is an iPhone 6 through iPhone X, then Apple's apology program with discounted battery replacements will go away at the end of this year -- you might want to swap in a new cell for $29 before then if you haven't already.