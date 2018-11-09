'Crackdown' is available for free -- and playable on Xbox One

The original Crackdown was an early hit for Xbox 360 -- packed-in access to the Halo 3 beta didn't hurt -- and now Xbox players can revisit 2007 for the low, low cost of nothing. With no explanation or fanfare the game has had its digital price zeroed out, although it's possible this could be tied to the XO18 event in Mexico this weekend where Xbox chief Phil Spencer will appear. It will include a two-hour Inside Xbox stream on Saturday at 4 PM ET with news about Crackdown 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Forza Horizon 4, a dozen Game Pass announcements and "a surprise or two."

It's been a while since we've heard from Crackdown 3 and giving folks a taste of the original could help drum up hype for a new entry in the series that's now due to arrive in 2019. After delays and some lackluster showings, it certainly can't hurt. Anyway, agents, Crackdown has been available in backwards compatibility for Xbox One -- and upgraded once again on the more powerful Xbox One X -- since February, so just hit the link and give it a download.