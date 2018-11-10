Dyson might design an air purifier that also works as headphones

While Dyson is still mostly known for vacuum cleaners, it's also been expanding its air purifier lineup, since it's a lucrative endeavor for the company in Asia. Bloomberg says the UK-based firm's Asian operations generated nearly three-quarters of its revenue in 2017 -- the same year its revenue increased by 40 percent to $4.6 billion. Dyson refused to confirm or deny the report, but an air purifier with headphones is probably not outside the realm of possibility. The company creates devices outside of its usual line-up, after all, such its advanced hair curler called the Airwrap.