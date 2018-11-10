Lime launches recall over broken e-scooters

Riders and at least one "juicer" (an independent contractor paid to charge scooters overnight) have noticed scooters developing baseboard cracks and sometimes snapping in two, usually near the front of the deck. The juicer said he emailed Lime about the issue on September 8th, but the company didn't respond to his concerns. A Lime mechanic in California talking to the Post backed the story by noting that cracks could relatively easily after days of use, and could break after just a few small hops.

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission said in a statement that it didn't see evidence of the scooters failing safety standards, and instead suggested that there might have been "mishaps" due to inexperience, a lack of safety gear and operating in "congested and distracted" conditions. However, that doesn't appear to line up with stories of scooters breaking relatively easily.

Not surprisingly, the concern is that the scooters might break mid-ride, and there have already been incidents. Dallas resident Jacoby Stoneking died after his scooter cracked in two, while others have been injured when a sudden break sent them to the pavement. If Lime didn't recall the scooters, it risked further breaks with serious consequences. This also raises the question of whether or not rival brands like Bird and Spin might have safety issues. They're using a variety of scooters and won't necessarily face the same issues, but it's not clear that they'll all be more durable than Lime's recalled models.