T-Mobile's internet TV box revealed in an FCC filing

While Microsoft has given up on its middle-man HDMI dreams for the Xbox One, T-Mobile will give it a try with this box based on tech it acquired along with Layer3 last year. There's still no indication of what the service will actually be like, but there's no 5G cell connection onboard. It won't be alone either -- Verizon has launched 5G service that comes with YouTube TV and an Apple TV or Chromecast, while AT&T's box is scheduled to launch next year.

In a statement given to Variety, T-Mobile said that "We're hard at work on our new home TV solution, and after launch, we'll continue to innovate and expand T-Mobile's entertainment solutions over time." We'll see what that expansion looks like, and if anyone is trying to add-on an HDMI passthrough to their home theater setup instead of a simpler dongle, app or standalone streaming video box.