The Morning After: MacBook Air and iPad Pro reviews

Its A12X Bionic chipset outpaces some PCs in our office.iPad Pro 12.9 review (2018): The future of computing?

This is the first iPad we've ever tested that could actually potentially replace a traditional computer in someone's life. That said, shortcomings in iOS and a lack of optimized software mean that this iPad's best days are still to come.

In many ways, it's the machine that Air holdouts have been waiting forApple MacBook Air review (2018): A good buy and a tough call

The new Air is precisely the upgrade many users have been holding out for, with a slimmed-down body, sharper Retina display, long battery life and a useful Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Still, as Dana Wollman explains, if performance matters and you have $1,300 or so to spend on a laptop, the 13-inch Pro might indeed be a more practical choice.

Flex.Samsung debuts foldable 'Infinity Flex' phone display

When closed, Samsung's foldable-phone prototype looks like a regular smartphone, and the cover can be used to display information like the weather and time. It can then be unfolded like a book to reveal a 7.3-inch display that works like a miniature tablet. According to Samsung, you can run three apps simultaneously with what it calls a Multi-Active Window. While the device itself isn't quite ready for prime time (it looked a little dim onstage), Google is already preparing Android for a future full of flexible devices that flip in and out of different configurations.

The budget buds boast a charging case and Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi's true wireless 'AirDots' earbuds cost less than $30

Xiaomi's latest budget offering is a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost around $28 (depending on the exchange rate). They're dubbed AirDots, which sounds confusingly (or intentionally) similar to Apple's $159 AirPods. To further fuel the comparisons, they also come in white and tout a minimal design, and they have a plastic case that'll also charge the tiny things. For now, the buds are set to launch in China, with no word on a global launch.

Straight line speed isn't everything.Tesla's Model 3 gets quicker cornering with 'Track Mode'

Tesla has just made your Model 3 Performance EV a helluva lot more fun with the launch of Track Mode. The software shuts down all the traction control protection that normally prevents wheel slip in order to keep your car between the scenery. With that turned off, the dual electric motors are repurposed to improve cornering and, judging by Tesla's demo video, transform the Model 3 into a drifting machine.

