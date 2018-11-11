Netflix for Wii will stop working after January 31st, 2019

Netflix unsurprisingly didn't have alternatives besides pointing users to newer hardware. "We hope you'll soon enjoy an even better Netflix experience with additional features on a supported device," it said.

This isn't exactly shocking. The Wii is 12 years old, and Nintendo started phasing out channels in 2013. Moreover, Netflix is much more ubiquitous than it was when the app reached the Wii. If your TV doesn't have Netflix built-in, you can likely get a streaming device for a fraction of what the Wii cost even toward the end of its life. This leaves you one less choice if you're using an older TV with limited input options, though. And let's face it -- it'll be a little heart-wrenching if you have to retire your Wii for good, even if you haven't played a game on it for years.