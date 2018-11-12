Meat-free 'Beyond Burger' hits UK restaurants and supermarkets

The burger, which uses a plant-based patty instead of lab-grown meat, has successfully tapped into the thriving market for vegan and vegetarian foods in the US. But its maker Beyond Meat isn't stopping there: it's also eyeing eco-minded carnivores looking to reduce their meat-intake. The company touts its environmentally-friendly process that uses less water and land, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

The Beyond Burger was originally supposed to arrive in UK supermarkets in August but its rollout was delayed after US demand dented its UK supplies. The burger also recently debuted in Canada (at 1,000 A&W Restaurants) as part of Beyond Meat's plans to bring it to 50 countries.