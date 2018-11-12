Facebook experienced a rare outage earlier today (updated)

Facebook users are awakening to a startling sight Monday, as it appears that the social network is currently offline according to reports from Downdetector. 50 percent of DD users are reporting a complete lockout from the site itself while another 30 percent report that, while they can view the site, they aren't able to successfully log in. Engadget has confirmed amongst its editors in both the US and the UK that the platform is unavailable on either desktop or mobile.