Intel speeds up its 5G modem plans

Don't expect to see finished products right away. While the modem is roughly a year out, the first products aren't expected until the first half of 2020. Those rumors of having to wait until 2020 for 5G phones with Intel chips still appear to have some degree of truth to them -- it's just that you'll see the first wave sooner than expected. For now, it's safe to presume that many (if not most) of the 5G devices you see in 2019 will have a Qualcomm chip under the hood.