Watch real-life Iron Men do the first jetpack launch from the ground

In a teaser trailer for the film, produced in collaboration with XDubai, the trio show off some formation flying through the Fjords of Norway. It demonstrates the extreme risk ("if something goes wrong you have to react fast," says Reffet) along with some pretty incredible high-speed visuals. You also get to see the first time the team has launched from a ground-based platform, albeit a high ramp in the mountains, rather than the helicopters or planes they usually use.

The team has performed some terrifying stunts before, flirting with an Airbus A380 super jumbo jet and over landmarks like the Burj Khalifa. They call it the "first step towards autonomous flight," though autonomous in this sense seems to mean personal, rather than computer control. The documentary is currently in production, with the documentary itself "coming soon," according to the team's website.