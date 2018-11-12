Amazon adds kid-friendly audiobooks to FreeTime Unlimited

According to Amazon, the selection of stories includes old classics like Peter Pan, Rip Van Winkle, Beauty and the Beast and Snow Queen. A slew of seasonal selections will also be available just in time for the holidays, including Corinna the Christmas Elf, The Night Before Christmas and The Gingerbread Man and Other Children's Favorites. Parents can also add additional books that they deem to be appropriate to their children's account through the FreeTime Unlimited parent dashboard.

Amazon has managed to turn FreeTime Unlimited into a pretty solid suite of kid-friendly content since first launching the service in 2012. The service, which starts at $2.99 per month for Amazon Prime subscribers and $4.99 per month for other customers, offers a selection of books, videos, apps and games that are appropriate for children from age three up to the tween years. Earlier this year, Amazon expanded the service to include Spanish options for some of its content.