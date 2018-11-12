Microsoft’s Black Friday deals include discounts on Surface devices

Microsoft already announced its Xbox Black Friday deals -- which include $100 off an Xbox One X -- and now it's previewing the discounts you can expect on its Surface line. You'll be able to save $300 on the Surface Laptop 2 in black and up to $50 on the Surface Go. There are also multiple discounts available for Surface Pro devices. Microsoft is knocking off $260 from its Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5/128GB SSD) and platinum Signature Type Cover bundle, as well as $330 from either the i5/256GB SSD or i7/512GB SSD configurations when bundled with a Type Cover keyboard. You can also save $310 on a Surface Pro (5th Gen) Intel Core M and Platinum Type Cover bundle.