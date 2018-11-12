Samsung's foldable phone could cost over $1,700

Less than a week since Samsung unveiled its "Infinity Flex" display for its upcoming bendy smartphone, a new report from South Korea claims to know the name, price and release date of the device. The Yonhap News Agency's industry sources suggest the phone will be dubbed the "Galaxy F" -- a name that's been floated about before, along with "Galaxy X" -- and will debut in March, around a month after a 5G-enabled S10. But it won't come cheap: Yonhap believes the bendy phone will be an exclusive device that could cost as much as $1,770, though it adds the company hasn't "settled" on a price.