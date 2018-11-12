Samsung's redesigned One UI will come to Galaxy S8 and Note 8

When Samsung unveiled its cleaner, easier-to-use One UI, it initially promised a beta for Galaxy S9 and Note 9 owners. But what if you're toting an older phone? You might be set. Android Authority has learned that One UI will also be available for Samsung's 2017 flagships, the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. It's not certain when it will show up, but it's likely to appear sometime after the planned early 2019 release of One UI itself.
There's no mention of support for other Samsung phones. As 9to5Google pointed out, though, the focus here is on one-handed input and other features that revolve around Infinity Displays. You might get Android Pie on other hardware, but the interface overhaul could be reserved for higher-end handsets. Still, it beats feeling extra pressure to replace your still-good smartphone just to have the latest software experience.