Samsung's redesigned One UI will come to Galaxy S8 and Note 8

When Samsung unveiled its cleaner, easier-to-use One UI, it initially promised a beta for Galaxy S9 and Note 9 owners. But what if you're toting an older phone? You might be set. Android Authority has learned that One UI will also be available for Samsung's 2017 flagships, the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. It's not certain when it will show up, but it's likely to appear sometime after the planned early 2019 release of One UI itself.