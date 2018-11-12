What's on TV: 'Narcos: Mexico,' 'Pokémon: Let's Go,' and 'Fallout 76'

This week there's a flood of new content arriving on streaming services, including a new season of Narcos or the premiere of She-Ra on Netflix, The Gymkhana Files on Amazon Prime, and Channel 4's The Bisexual arriving on Hulu. For gamers there are the two new Pokémon games coming to Switch, Hitman 2 and the official debut of Fallout 76. Later this week Battlefield V will be unlocked for Deluxe Edition purchasers, and Star Trek fans can finally watch Discovery on Blu-ray. For fans of esports, the TBS ELeague shifts its focus to Super Smash Bros. this week. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Meg (4K)
- Alpha
- Star Trek: Discovery (S1)
- Pixar Short Films Collection Vol. 3
- First Blood (4K)
- Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K)
- Rambo III (4K)
- Dances with Wolves
- Mile 22
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Xbox One, PS4)
- Hitman 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Fallout 76 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- YouTubers Life: OMG Edition (Xbox One, PS4)
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition (PS4, Xbox One - 11/15)
- The Long Journey Home (PS4, Xbox One)
- Project Highrise (PS4)
- Pokémon: Let's Go Evee!/Pikachu (Switch - 11/16)
- Sunset Overdrive (PC - 11/16)
Monday
- Arrow, CW, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- The Price of Everything, HBO, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Giants/49ers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- StarTalk (season premiere), National Geographic, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Warrior, Netflix, 3 AM
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin, Netflix, 3 AM
- She-ra and the Princesses of Power (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Basketball: A Love Story (season finale), ESPN, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Carl Weber's The Family Business (series premiere), BET, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- 24/7: The Match Tiger vs. Phil (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- Munchies Guide to... (series premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
- Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Origin (S1), YouTube, 3 AM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Nature, PBS, 8 PM
- The 52nd Annual CMA Awards, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- All American, CW, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
- Stan Against Evil, IFC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
Thursday
- The Crew, Netflix, 3 AM
- May the Devil Take You, Netflix, 3 AM
- Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Supermansion Thanksgiving Special, Sony Crackle, 3 AM
- I Love You America (season finale), Hulu, 6 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Packers/Seahawks, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Station 19 (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Baroness Von Sketch Show, IFC, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Friday
- Dogs (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Narcos (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bisexual (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Cam, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Princess Switch, Netflix, 3 AM
- Prince of Peoria (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
- Vai Anitta (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- A Head Full of Dreams, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, 3 AM
- Holly Hobbie (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Mirzapur (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Gymkhana Files, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Kominsky Method (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Ponysitters Club (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Mike Holmgren, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 9 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitational 2018 Rd 1,TBS, 11 PM
- This Week at the Comedy Cellar, CC, 11 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Christmas at Graceland, Hallmark, 8 PM
- Shut Up and Dribble (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, Sundance, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Steve Carell / Ella Mai, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- Axios, HBO, 6:30 PM
- Outlander, Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Vikings/Bears, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- My Brilliant Friend (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM
- Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, Sundance, 9 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- Poldark (S4), PBS, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Escape at Dannemora (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
- Camping, HBO, 10 PM
- The Alec Baldwin Show, ABC, 10 PM
- Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
- Sally4ever, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]