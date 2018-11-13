The best home and kitchen gear to give as gifts

There are plenty of technology gifts that can make someone's domestic life easier, but where to start? For this year's holiday gift guide we've chosen eight devices that can help out in both the kitchen and the home at large. Smart speakers are hot options this year, whether it's an Echo Dot to check the weather or a Smart Display to get directions. And it's a good time to be an aspiring chef -- you can cook sous vide with a Precision Cooker Nano or hop on a culinary trend with the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart. Throw in home robots and smart lights and you're bound to find something that can improve your lucky recipient's household, even if they think they have everything.