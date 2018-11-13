Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

The best home and kitchen gear to give as gifts

Smart speakers are just the beginning.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Home
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

There are plenty of technology gifts that can make someone's domestic life easier, but where to start? For this year's holiday gift guide we've chosen eight devices that can help out in both the kitchen and the home at large. Smart speakers are hot options this year, whether it's an Echo Dot to check the weather or a Smart Display to get directions. And it's a good time to be an aspiring chef -- you can cook sous vide with a Precision Cooker Nano or hop on a culinary trend with the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart. Throw in home robots and smart lights and you're bound to find something that can improve your lucky recipient's household, even if they think they have everything.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out the full list of selections in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide here!

In this article: amazon, gear, hgg2018, home, philips, robots
By Engadget @engadget

Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 14 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr