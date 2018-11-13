You can watch CBS All Access' upcoming true crime series in any order

CBS All Access is notorious for releasing weekly episodes for its shows instead of dropping them all at once. Star Trek Discovery, for instance, debuted on the service in September 2017 and streamed weekly until February 2018. Now, the service is trying something new: it has put in a straight-to-series order for a new true crime series with the intention of releasing almost all its episodes at the same -- episodes you can watch in any order you want. The show, entitled Interrogation, is based on the true story of a young man charged with the brutal murder of his mother.