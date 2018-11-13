Pandora's podcast recommendation engine launches in beta today

Given that the company is just now putting its feet into the podcasting space, it might take a bit before the PGP is able to really find users new shows they haven't heard of. But that's what beta testing is for, after all. And even if the PGP will need to do some analysis on users' listening habits, it's still worth noting that the service now serves as a one-stop shop for both music and podcasts. That's something Spotify and Google have offered for a while now, but until now Pandora has only offered a few podcasts -- albeit some very high-profile shows.

But now the company has a podcast library made up of content from "top publishers" including Gimlet, Maximum Fun, NPR, PRX+PRI, The New York Times, The Ringer and WNYC Studios, with more to come. Having both music and podcasts in a single app should help Pandora keep its users engaged rather than jumping to another service. If you want to start seeing how good Pandora's recommendation engine is, both paid and free users can sign up on Pandora's website to get into the beta; the company says that people who've signed up will get access in the following weeks.