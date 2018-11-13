'PUBG' comes to the PlayStation 4 on December 7th

That's less than a month away, and pre-orders are opening today. To motivate you to buy now, PUBG and Sony are giving away some skins, including a Nathan Drake Uncharted Series "Desert Outfit," Ellie's backpack from The Last of Us, and a PUBG avatar and theme for your PlayStation User ID.

So why did it take so long to get to the PS4? Microsoft may have paid to have an exclusive, and those generally last about a year (it launched on Xbox in December 2018). Sony may have also waited for PUBG to come out of beta, which it did in September 2018, as it doesn't have a program for in-development games.

There are a few ways you can get to your chicken dinner with the battle-shooter on PS4, depending on budget. The basic disc edition and Looter's Digital Edition give you the base game for $30, or you can ante up $50 for the Survivor's Digital Edition, which adds the Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack and 20,000 BP. The Champion's Digital Edition gives you all of the above but adds a 6,000 G-coin Pack. While you're waiting, you'll soon be able to get more information on PUBG's website and social channels.