Volvo's subscription service is so popular it's running out of XC40s

Volvo made it clear back in June that its Care by Volvo subscription service was going to be a big hit. Now, it's got the stats to back it up: in just four months the company has sold as many subscriptions as it originally anticipated selling in the scheme's first year. And if you want in on the $650 a month deal for the XC40, you'll probably be waiting until next for your vehicle to be delivered. It'll be a challenge getting hold of it via traditional means, too, as Volvo has pinched the supply of XC40s going to dealerships.