Apple adds faster AMD Vega graphics options for 15-inch MacBook Pro

Get ready to pay a premium if you do like either video chip. In addition to having to buy a higher-end MacBook Pro, you'll pay $250 more for the Vega 16 and $350 more for the Vega 20. That raises the minimum price for a Vega-equipped Pro to $3,049 -- this is really for creatives, not enthusiasts hoping to squeeze higher frame rates out of Fortnite. Nonetheless,this is very welcome if you thought the Radeon Pro 500-series didn't cut the mustard for a portable workstation.